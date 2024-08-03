Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 102,900 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 549,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,900 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $54,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 19.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 75,878 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 13,638.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 150,563 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,107,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,203. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.28. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

