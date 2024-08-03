Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 42.25% and a negative net margin of 224.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Rapid Micro Biosystems updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Rapid Micro Biosystems stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. 367,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,477. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.06. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.19.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

