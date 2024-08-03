Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 42.25% and a negative net margin of 224.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Rapid Micro Biosystems updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Price Performance
Rapid Micro Biosystems stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. 367,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,477. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.06. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.19.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile
