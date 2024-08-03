Real Matters (TSE:REA) Rating Lowered to Hold at National Bank Financial

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Real Matters Stock Performance

Real Matters ( TSE:REA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$49.28 million.

