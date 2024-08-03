Real Matters (TSE:REA) Rating Lowered to Hold at National Bank Financial

Real Matters (TSE:REA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Real Matters Stock Performance
