Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on REAL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Real Matters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.38.

Real Matters stock opened at C$7.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$513.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.30, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.71. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$4.43 and a 52-week high of C$7.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.28.

In other news, Director Karen Lynne Martin acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,514.40. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

