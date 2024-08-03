Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.210-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Regency Centers also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.21-4.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on REG. Mizuho raised Regency Centers from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REG

Regency Centers Trading Up 2.5 %

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Shares of REG stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.29. 1,996,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,591. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $71.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.