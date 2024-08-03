ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

ResMed has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. ResMed has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ResMed to earn $9.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $223.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.28. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $225.68.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.70.

In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,409 shares of company stock valued at $9,602,796. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

