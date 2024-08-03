Revain Hits 1-Day Volume of $643.26 (REV)

Revain (REV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Revain token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Revain has a market cap of $2.84 million and $643.26 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Revain has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Revain

REV is a token. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The official website for Revain is revain.org.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform that ranks companies in six categories based on user ratings and reviews. The platform’s reviews are written in the blockchain, ensuring transparency and preventing review manipulation. Any crypto website can integrate the reviews using Revain Widget, and all user reviews appear on the Revain platform. The platform aims to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on global products and services using blockchain and machine learning.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

