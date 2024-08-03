RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.920-0.930 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.5 million-$603.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.1 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.620-3.670 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RingCentral from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of RingCentral from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.28.

RNG traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $35.26. 3,145,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,608. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $39.86.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $584.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.81 million. Research analysts expect that RingCentral will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $55,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $55,977.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $295,458.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,553,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,869 shares of company stock worth $762,165. 6.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

