RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Upgraded by Rosenblatt Securities to “Buy”

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00.

RNG has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.28.

RingCentral Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.26. 3,145,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,608. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $39.86.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $584.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $410,730.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $410,730.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,553,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,869 shares of company stock worth $762,165 over the last 90 days. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $657,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 19.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $1,859,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% in the second quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $2,476,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

