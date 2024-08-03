Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.92.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 26,970,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,724,288. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $1,215,721.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,940.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $1,215,721.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,940.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 485,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,309. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $761,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,357 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,015,793 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $443,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714,788 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,427,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

