Robert W. Baird Boosts Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $60.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FLS. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Flowserve from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.27.

Shares of FLS opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

In related news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 185.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 166.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

