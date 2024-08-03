Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.06.

RKT stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.88 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $17.54.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 502,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 109,278 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $886,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after buying an additional 1,101,325 shares during the period. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

