Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

RKT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.06.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,339,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,213. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 156.83 and a beta of 2.43. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 1,348.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth $886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

