Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.06.

RKT opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 12.83. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 156.88 and a beta of 2.43.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth $77,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

