Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded down $8.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $536.03. 739,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,861. The company has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $474.46 and a twelve month high of $579.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.33.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

