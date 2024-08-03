Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM) Shares Up 0.1%

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.10. 37,943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 65,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56.

Institutional Trading of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF stock. Embree Financial Group bought a new position in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Embree Financial Group owned about 0.52% of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

