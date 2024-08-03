Royal Bank of Canada Raises NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Price Target to $46.00

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NNN. StockNews.com upgraded NNN REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NNN REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.17.

Shares of NNN REIT stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. NNN REIT has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is presently 106.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NNN REIT by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

