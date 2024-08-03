Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Tigress Financial

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Tigress Financial from $155.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RCL. Macquarie lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.69.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $9.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,926,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,048. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.83.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, insider Richard D. Fain 19,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard D. Fain 19,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,667,094. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $847,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 129,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,807,000 after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

