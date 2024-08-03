RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Trading Down 0.5%

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.56 and last traded at $19.58. Approximately 32,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 63,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $645.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04.

Get RPAR Risk Parity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,067,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,064 shares during the quarter. RPAR Risk Parity ETF accounts for 2.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 2.01% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF worth $20,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Company Profile

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.