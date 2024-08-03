RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Capitalization Hits $27.35 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $27.35 million and $397,416.36 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $60,682.91 or 1.00234012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,541.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.20 or 0.00601569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00106511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00032413 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.73 or 0.00247317 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00037687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00070503 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 451 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 450.63. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 61,548.04605291 USD and is down -4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $665,375.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

