RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $60,637.87 or 1.00906858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $27.33 million and $444,813.38 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,092.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $358.94 or 0.00597301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00105139 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00032199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.06 or 0.00251377 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00037104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00069996 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 451 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 450.63. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 61,548.04605291 USD and is down -4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $665,375.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

