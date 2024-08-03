Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,624. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $586.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 458.30%. The business had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 249.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

