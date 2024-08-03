SALT One Day Volume Tops $1,844.51 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, SALT has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $1,844.51 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009879 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,982.25 or 1.00197079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008303 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007524 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011705 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00060078 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01897963 USD and is up 11.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $627.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

