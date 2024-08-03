Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Announces Earnings Results

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $41.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.
Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance
SAND stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.07.
Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 75.01%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAND
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sandstorm Gold
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.