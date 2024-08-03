Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Announces Earnings Results

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $41.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

SAND stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 75.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

