Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Buys 385 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $110.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,735.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

