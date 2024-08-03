Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Buys New Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 10,127 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $73,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $513,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.65.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $189.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.66. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

