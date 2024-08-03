Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Increases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 3.8 %

FCX opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FCX. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 54,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $2,781,271.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,652,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,472,832.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.