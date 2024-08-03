Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Splash Beverage Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBEV shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Splash Beverage Group from $2.85 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SBEV opened at $0.27 on Friday. Splash Beverage Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.93.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 1,659.09% and a negative net margin of 150.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splash Beverage Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Splash Beverage Group

(Free Report)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.