Schwab Charitable Fund Has $285,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Schwab Charitable Fund reduced its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saturna Capital Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD traded down $6.33 on Friday, reaching $217.89. 8,978,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,662,070. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 411.12, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,643 shares of company stock valued at $54,992,604 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut CrowdStrike from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.76.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

