Scotiabank Boosts AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$36.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.60.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AltaGas

AltaGas Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.82. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$24.67 and a 1-year high of C$33.94.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.09. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.1388695 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.59, for a total value of C$458,850.00. In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.59, for a total value of C$458,850.00. Also, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.45, for a total value of C$3,045,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $627,795 and sold 172,750 shares worth $5,257,062. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.