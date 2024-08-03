Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.66. 1,168,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,856. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $82.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $74,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

