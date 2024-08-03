Seele-N (SEELE) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009778 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,605.11 or 1.00026098 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008298 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007566 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00059556 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041157 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.