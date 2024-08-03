Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Issues Earnings Results

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.81%.
Seiko Epson Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SEKEY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 37,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,413. Seiko Epson has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94.
Seiko Epson Company Profile
