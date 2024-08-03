Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.96-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9-7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.01 billion. Select Medical also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.960-2.200 EPS.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SEM stock traded down $5.00 on Friday, hitting $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,367,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

SEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

