Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Select Medical updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.960-2.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.96-2.20 EPS.

Select Medical Stock Performance

SEM stock traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,367,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,812. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEM

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.