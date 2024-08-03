SG Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 307,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,730,000. ABM Industries comprises 4.5% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of ABM Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABM. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 2,102.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

NYSE ABM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 359,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.16.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,391 shares in the company, valued at $18,503,319.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,503,319.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $2,066,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,443.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,248. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

