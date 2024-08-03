SG Capital Management LLC Invests $4.19 Million in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 98,474 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Primoris Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Primoris Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after acquiring an additional 28,997 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,160 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 384.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 91,915 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 185.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 42,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of PRIM traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.54. 988,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,983. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average is $45.65. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,740.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Primoris Services news, insider John M. Perisich sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $663,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,740.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,831 shares of company stock worth $2,807,646. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primoris Services Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.