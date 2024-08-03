SG Capital Management LLC Invests $7.08 Million in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 257,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,084,000. Semtech accounts for 2.3% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after acquiring an additional 81,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,458,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,522,000 after acquiring an additional 131,133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,996,000 after acquiring an additional 613,274 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,072,000 after acquiring an additional 36,838 shares during the period.

Semtech stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.55. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $206.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.16 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

