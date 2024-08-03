SG Capital Management LLC Makes New $10.86 Million Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,000. IDEX makes up about 3.6% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IDEX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,606 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in IDEX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,632,000 after buying an additional 84,502 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,164,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in IDEX by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,672,000 after buying an additional 106,431 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

Shares of IDEX stock traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $194.12. 786,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,097. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.88 and its 200-day moving average is $219.28. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.15 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

