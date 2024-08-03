SG Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Marten Transport at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 1,997.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 404,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,540. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $246.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Adam Daniel Phillips sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $82,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.