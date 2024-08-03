SG Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,654 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 106.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,654 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide makes up approximately 1.5% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Euronet Worldwide worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $23,728,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 567,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,337,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 3.5 %

EEFT traded down $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.05. The stock had a trading volume of 262,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,063. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.45. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.85.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $986.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EEFT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

