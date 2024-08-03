Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

STTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research downgraded Shattuck Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Shattuck Labs from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th.

STTK traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 237,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,530. Shattuck Labs has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 66.23% and a negative net margin of 2,067.99%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 704.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Taylor Schreiber acquired 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $49,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,721.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STTK. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

