Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) to Issue $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.688 per share by the energy company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Shell has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shell to earn $8.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Shell Stock Down 1.7 %

SHEL stock opened at $71.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.85. Shell has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

