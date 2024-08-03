Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHEN

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.52 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 77.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,127.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $161,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,127.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard W. Mason, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,599.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 37,650 shares of company stock worth $577,135. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shenandoah Telecommunications

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, HTLF Bank bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.