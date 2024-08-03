Shore Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Shore Bancshares has a payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Shore Bancshares to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Shore Bancshares Stock Down 2.8 %

Shore Bancshares stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 79,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,930. The company has a market cap of $446.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million.

SHBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Shore Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shore Bancshares news, Director Clyde V. Kelly III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,888 shares in the company, valued at $267,306.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Further Reading

