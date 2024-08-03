SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Announces Earnings Results

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 48.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.
SIGA Technologies Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of SIGA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.70. 631,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,809. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38.
SIGA Technologies Company Profile
