SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Announces Earnings Results

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 48.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

SIGA Technologies Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of SIGA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.70. 631,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,809. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

