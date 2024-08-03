Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.44

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 287917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 47.2% in the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 2,270,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,421,000 after purchasing an additional 728,260 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,258,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after buying an additional 466,688 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $69,703,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 13.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after buying an additional 143,696 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 718,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after buying an additional 134,389 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

