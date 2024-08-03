Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Trading Up 0.7%

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95.

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. Its LED, systems and services are used for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

