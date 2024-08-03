Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55 to $3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61. Silgan also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-3.750 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silgan from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Silgan Stock Performance

SLGN traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.26. 843,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,086. Silgan has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $1,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,021.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $195,809.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $1,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,133 shares in the company, valued at $8,104,021.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,226. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

