SJW Group (SJW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

SJW Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 57 years. SJW Group has a payout ratio of 53.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

NYSE SJW opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61.

In other SJW Group news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $77,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $183,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

